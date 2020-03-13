Parents respond to closure of all La. public schools due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At schools around the city parents and grandchildren arrived to pick up children aware that they would not return to school for about a month due to the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus.
On Friday, (March 13) Governor John Bel Edwards signed an emergency proclamation that halts any gathering in the state of more than 250 people until April 13 and K-12 public schools statewide will close effective Monday, March 16 and resume on April 13.
Jerrod Jones waited to pick up his son at Lusher School and commented on the governor’s decision. He agrees there are public health concerns that should not be ignored.
“I’m very fortunate that my wife will be able to take care of our kids for that time when schools will be out but those who can’t, who don’t have options it’s going to be extremely difficult. I don’t know how many jobs will allow them to bring kids to work but at the same time if you bring them to work you’re also exposing them to possible viruses,” Jones said.
Leah Patterson is a parent and healthcare worker with a young son in school.
“I work at night as a nurse, so it’ll be a little bit of an inconvenience, but we’ll figure out schedules and my nap and their work and we’ll make it work,” she said.
As a healthcare professional Patterson understands the need to take precautions.
“Oh yeah, I think it’s important to just close everything so the virus will stop spreading,” she said.
Glenn Richard waited to pick up his grandchild and said he agrees with the governor’s decision.
“Very much so, I do think so, I mean it’s the kids, we’ve got to care about the kids right now and you know protect the kids, even the faculty and the staff here. (SW) Are you concerned for your own well-being? Very much so.,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.