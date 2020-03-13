Shelby: More Morning Fog

Expect a pretty stable forecast for at least the next week. The only real issue will be dense patches of morning fog that clear by mid morning. Otherwise, the mornings will still be comfortable with lows in 60s. Highs will reach the low 80s with each day with a mix of sun and clouds.
With high pressure in place, storms will track well to our north keeping rain chances slim to none over the next five days. A few showers may return to the forecast by the middle of next week; however, there are no significant cool downs in sight for the Gulf Coast.
