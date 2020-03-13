Way warm for March

Way warm for March
Morning fog into the weekend (Source: wvue)
By David Bernard | March 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 4:07 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - No changes through the weekend. There will be a daily chance for morning fog. A mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon with highs into the lower 80s away from the water. No rain is expected.

Not much of a change next week. Highs will fluctuate a few degrees here and there but remain around 80 or so. Our typical high should be around 72 for mid-March so this is warmer than expected.

A few stray showers are possible midweek with possibly a better rain chance with a front by late next week but that is still in question. Rain chances may be a bit higher north of Interstate 12 by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.