Where are the cases in Louisiana? The latest count from health officials

By Cody Lillich | March 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 2:55 PM

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

RELATED CONTENT

Where are the cases in Louisiana? The latest count from health officials

By 

Cody Lillich

Published 8m at 2:48 PM
L.A. Public Service Commission to prevent companies disconnecting customers due to COVID-19

L.A. Public Service Commission to prevent companies disconnecting customers due to COVID-19

Louisiana Executive Secretary, Brandon Frey has signed an executive order concerning all public utilities due to the spread of the coronavirus.
2h