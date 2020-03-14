Bayou Segnette State Park closed, to be used as COVID-19 staging area

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - The state is looking into using state parks as staging areas to help combat the current coronavirus pandemic, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.
Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego is closed to the public, effective on Saturday (March 14) because of its proximity to New Orleans.
The city has almost all of the 67 confirmed cases, as of Saturday afternoon.
The park is being used as a possible overflow isolation area for suspected cases of COVID-19.
“We are committed to assisting with needed services and facilities during this public health crisis,” Nungesser said. “While we understand that this will inconvenience visitors with reservations at this park, the greater mission right now is to do everything possible to get this virus under control.”
Current visitors are being removed from the part and reservations through April 13 have been canceled.
Nungesser’s office said Louisiana State Parks will contact people regarding refunds.
