La. Dept. of Health reports 67 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that there are now 67 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, which is commonly known Coronavirus, in the state of Louisiana.
Saturday morning, the Department of Health shared updated statistics showing that two of those cases have been confirmed by the CDC.
At least three dozen cases are in Orleans Parish. Only two of the cases are not in the New Orleans Metro area. There is one case in Bossier Parish and one in Caddo Parish. The numbers and locations are fluid as state health officials continue to update where the cases originated and where the patients are being treated.
So far, no deaths in Louisiana have been confirmed.
COVID-19 also forced Gov. John Bel Edwards to shut down all public schools in the state starting on Monday. Edwards has also banned gatherings of more than 250 people. As festival season gets into full swing, many have had to cancel. See a full list here.
has also had an impact on politics in Louisiana. The state is the first in the nation to push back the April 4 primary. It will be held on June 20. Municipal elections were also pushed back.
SYMPTOMS:
For confirmed infections, reported illnesses have ranged from infected people with little to no symptoms (similar to the common cold) to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure.
There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection. People infected with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms.
WHAT YOU CAN DO:
Anyone who recently traveled to China, who experiences fever, cough, or other acute illness should contact a health care provider as soon as possible and mention your recent travel. Please call ahead and inform the health care provider about your travel history.
It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and flu activity is still high and expected to continue for a number of weeks. Take steps to avoid spreading germs from any respiratory diseases by:
- Getting a flu vaccine and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.
- Covering your cough.
- Staying home if you are sick.
- Washing your hands.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.