Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — A former assistant basketball coach at Mesa’s Dobson High School has been indicted on accusations that he failed to report that two minors had been sexually abused by an ex-coach. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that Joshua Anthony Bribiescas faces two felony counts of failure to report. The Feb. 11 indictment says that while Bribiescas was the assistant coach for the girls' junior varsity team, he learned in 2018 that two minors were victims of sexual abuse. Bribiescas allegedly failed to report it to a peace officer or the Arizona Department of Child Safety. Authorities say the two minors were players on the team and victims of sexual abuse by an ex-coach, who was arrested last May.