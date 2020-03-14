Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov returning from Spain as cases of virus rise
The Mississippi State Department of Health says six people in the state have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, up five from Wednesday. Officials say they're still getting information about two of those cases, so they won't say where the people live. Two are from the Hattiesburg area, where the first person to test positive also lives. The news comes as school and college closures that have mounted nationwide begin to spread across Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves has been in Spain with his family and is returning Friday night. It was not immediately clear whether he will quarantine himself in light of the thousands of cases in Spain.
HOSPITAL WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT
Jury finds 3 liable for about $10M in Medicare fraud
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury hearing a whistleblower lawsuit has found that a Mississippi hospital owner cheated Medicare out of nearly $11 million. It found Ted Cain's wife, Julie, liable for more than $10 million and the chief financial officer of another Cain-owned company for nearly $10 million. The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that Stone County Hospital and Corporate Management Inc. also were found liable. Corporate Managements chief operating officer was the only defendant cleared. The jury in Gulfport reached its verdict Thursday evening after an eight-week trial. The judge will consider whether to triple damages at a hearing March 26.
FATAL ALTERCATION-HOUSE FIRE
Police: Man wounds brother, shot himself in house fire
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man wounded his brother and then killed himself while barricaded from police inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire. Vicksburg Fire and Police responded to noise complaint around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found 61-year-old Ed Watts with a gunshot wound to his foot. Watts told police his brother, 58-year-old Jeffery Watts, shot him after a fight. Police say Jeffery Watts barricaded himself inside the home; when officers attempted to enter, they heard gunshots. Officers say later a fire engulfed the home. Moore says officers found officers Jeffery Watt's with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
INMATE DEATHS-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate at least 27th to die since late December
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been pronounced dead. News outlets report the 42-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has not identified the man who died. He is at least the 27th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Some of the deaths happened amid outbursts of violence. Health inspections have shown repeated problems with clogged toilets, broken sinks and moldy showers at Parchman. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.
AP-US-FAKE-DEATH-CHILD-RAPE
Mississippi man accused of faking death denied plea deal
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Any possibility of a plea deal has faded for a man accused of child sex crimes in Mississippi. The Sun Herald reports 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott was in court in Pascagoula on Wednesday to face 14 felony charges. It was his first time in court since authorities found him living under a false identity in Oklahoma. He's accused of faking his own death to avoid charges that he raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl. He had entered into a plea deal with the state before he went missing. A district attorney now says any chance for a plea deal is off the table.
AP-US-UNIVERSITY-PRESIDENT-ARRESTED
Ex-university leaders plead not guilty in prostitution sting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two former leaders of Jackson State University have pleaded not guilty to charges related to a prostitution sting. News outlets report former school president William Bynum Jr. and former art galleries director Shonda McCarthy were not in court on Wednesday. Their attorneys entered the not-guilty pleas for them on charges from a prostitution sting in Clinton last month. Bynum has since resigned as university president. A trial for Bynum is scheduled for July 8 and a trial for McCarthy is set for June 24. The Clarion Ledger reports that their attorneys weren't immediately available for comment.