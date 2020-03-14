LSU basketball star Skylar Mays says farewell to fans on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senior LSU basketball star Skylar Mays took to social media to say farewell to fans.
On Thursday, March 12, the SEC announced it would be canceling the men’s basketball tournament that was set to take place in Nashville, Tenn. Just hours later, the NCAA decided to cancel the March Madness tournament as well amid COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
LSU guard Skylar Mays later posted on Twitter a heartfelt thank you to Tiger fans.
“Can’t put into words how much representing this university means," Mays stated in the tweet. "So thankful for all the support these last four years.”
