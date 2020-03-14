Man fatally shot at Terrytown apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot behind a building in an apartment complex in the 200 block of Helen Street in Terrytown
Jefferson Parish police officers responded to a gunshot reporting at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13. They arrived on the scene and discovered the man had a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.
The identity has not been disclosed.
No other information has been provided. Updates will be provided here.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.