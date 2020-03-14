New Orleanians respond to city changes amid coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisianans are coming to terms with a “new normal” after state restrictions went into place earlier today.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ declaration aims to help mitigate the community spread of COVID-19, especially among the most vulnerable.
Bourbon Street boasted a normal crowd, Friday night. While those strolling Magazine Street’s sidewalks say crowds looked a little thinner.
“We’re not going to let Corona stop us from enjoying our day,” a pair of Loyola students said.
They were going out for dinner and tattoos while trying to stay positive as they face the rest of the semester off-campus and online.
Tulane staff member Laura Wolford is hoping she doesn’t have to go anywhere, seeing her son will be out of school, just like all public school students across the state.
"It was a little bit frantic. There was a lot of anxiety in the office today. A lot of people running around trying to figure out what do i need to be home for a month. Will I be home for a month?, Wolford said.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell touched on plans at a press conference, Friday afternoon, as the Orleans Parish School Board prepares for COVID-19.
The city is ensuring nutrition and meals are available to families throughout the next 30 days and beyond, if necessary.
The state’s public schools and universities are just two of the sorts of institutions impacted by the governor’s emergency declaration issued Friday.
Some places of worship will need to hold smaller services in order to stay below the 250 public gathering limit.
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s working to lessen the need for in-person meetings at state agencies, like the OMV, and looking into the feasibility of maintaining state employee’s regular schedules while having them work from home.
Mayor Cantrell says she's putting restrictions on city hall, staggering and minimizing the number of employees inside at one time.
“City Hall is not closing. Your city government is functioning and we are here to make sure people government runs,” Cantrell said.
The mayor also reiterated she’s not closing private businesses and encourages people to continue to visit grocery stores, restaurants and malls, when necessary and with caution.
New Orleans police ask people to avoid gathering in large groups.
Though Mayor Cantrell says enforcement will be complaint-based, no one will be counting heads to ensure groups are smaller than 250 and trusts people will follow the rules and be “good citizens”.
