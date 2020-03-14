New Orleans Public Schools to provide nutrition services to students during COVID-19 closure

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Public Schools will provide feeding programs to students during the closure due to COVID-19, the system announced Saturday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that schools would be closed starting March 16 and possibly reopen on April 13 in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
Public schools, in collaboration with charter school leaders and the mayor’s agencies, are coordinating “a multi-pronged effort” to ensure child nutrition services are available while schools are closed.
“We are proud to let the public know that our charter school leaders are moving quickly to support children in this time of crisis by offering food service as soon as Monday in some locations across the city,” said Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr.
The program is scheduled to start on March 23, but some charter school leaders have already started feeding programs.
You can access the child nutrition sites starting Monday. Go to this website to learn more.
Students must be present to receive meals.
