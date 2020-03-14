Nicondra: Pleasant weather sticks around through the weekend

Great weather this weekend. High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is keeping the energy for storms just to our north and west. Rain wise we remain mostly dry through Monday with warm temperatures. Most areas are seeing highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s for most areas. We could once again see a bit of patchy fog, but it shouldn’t be as widespread as earlier in the week. Looking ahead the high pushes a bit east mid-week allowing for a better chance for a few showers.