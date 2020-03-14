People taking the streets of New Orleans despite coronavirus warnings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State and city leaders urge people to stay calm but pay attention.
They say they're seeing a significant spread in the community and believe the best way to mitigate that is by limiting social interaction. However, some have a different take.
Any other St. Patrick’s Day, Martin Stransky would be on his porch playing the bagpipes instead of watching pedestrians pass. Due to coronavirus, it is a little different this year.
“Nothing, meaning there is nothing going on,” Stransky said.
“It’s shocking in a lot because you go into a place and it’s completely empty or they tell you have to have a reservation to going in and there’s no one around,” visitor Ines Minondo said.
Shoppers took advantage of sparse sidewalks on Magazine Street, making the most of empty stores and eateries.
Most are still operating normally but preparing for change.
“We are not shutting down private businesses. Or forcing them to close. While these closures and cancellations are extremely disruptive, the work of the city must go on,” Mayor Cantrell said in a press conference.
In a press conference on Friday, March 13, afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell encouraged residents to begin adjusting to a new normal, that includes day to day routines but with greater caution.
It comes after state and city restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among the most vulnerable—the elderly and those with existing health conditions.
There are now 36 presumed positive cases across eight parishes.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ emergency declaration prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people. Public events and parades are canceled so are public schools for the next month and institutions of higher learning are moving to online classes.
For Tracey's bar owner Jeffrey Carreras the limitations also mean a very different St. Patrick's Day than he, his customers and his neighbors are used to.
“Probably my biggest day of the year. It's going to have a tremendous impact. You just gotta roll with the punches kind of thing,” Carreras said.
Governor Edwards said state agencies are currently working to figure out how President Trump’s declaration today could allow for more resources here in Louisiana.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.