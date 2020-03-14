Shelby: Warm Weather Continues

More of the same through the weekend. There will be a daily chance for morning fog, a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Expect it to feel very spring-like with highs in the low 80s and some mugginess. No rain is expected.
The pattern continues into next week. A barely noticeable dip in humidity is possible Monday, but the muggies will be right back for the middle of the week. Highs will fluctuate a few degrees here and there but remain around the 80° mark. Our average high is around 72° for mid-March.
A few stray showers are possible midweek, but a better rain chance will come next weekend thanks to a possible front.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.