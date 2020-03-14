Slidell announces closures and cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Slidell released their plans as residents grow concerned about COVID-19 or as it is commonly known as, the coronavirus.
All public and private schools in St. Tammany Parish will be closed until April 13.
Due to the ban on most gatherings of 250 people or more, most events, including Slidell’s Arts Evening and the Bayou Jam Concert series, has been either postponed or cancelled.
Slidell City Hall and City offices will remain open and continue to operate during normal hours though some employees may be working remotely.
Officials say garbage collection will not be effected.
