Two drivers killed in head-on collision in Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash in Lafourche Parish that left two people dead Friday night.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on LA Highway 20 in Chackbay.
According to investigators, a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport was traveling northbound on LA Highway 20 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Honda pickup truck traveling southbound. A third vehicle, described as a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, later crashed into the Ford Explorer that was disabled due to the accident.
Two of the drivers, 50-year-old Herbert Diggs of Thibodaux and 71-year-old Wayne Morvant of Schriever, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the third vehicle, and the five passengers inside, were all treated for minor injuries.
It is currently unknown if impairment played a part in the crash. Toxicology tests were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.