Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of coronavirus pandemic
In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
March 15, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 6:30 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate is likely to be dominated by the mounting coronavirus crisis.

Just two candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, remain to make the case that they are best-positioned to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

They’ll debate in a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience. The debate was moved from Arizona because of concerns about cross-country travel.

It’s the first Democratic debate in two-and-a-half weeks, and the first since Biden took command of the primary race.

