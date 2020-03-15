Gov. Edwards announces second death from COVID-19 as number of cases rise to 91

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Sunday morning that a second person has died from the COVID-19 virus.
According to officials the second patient to die from the virus is a 53-year-old New Orleans resident who was being treated at Touro Hospital. He was said to have had underlying medical conditions.
In a tweet, Mayor Latoya Cantrell shared that the patient was a friend of hers.
Also Sunday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that there are now 91 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are 65 cases in Orleans Parish and 12 cases in Jefferson Parish.
Edwards released a statement Sunday morning saying,
"Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19. We ask the state to join us in sending prayers to the family members and friends who are going through this difficult time. As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus. It is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”
The Louisiana Department of Health continues to stress the importance of taking precautions to slow the speak of COVID-19.
These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
