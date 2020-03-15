Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man says he was beaten and robbed, then dragged by a taxi he had hailed to get home from a casino. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says the man told his taxi driver he won $15,000 at a casino Wednesday. The victim then fell asleep on the taxi ride home. He woke up to another man dragging him out of the vehicle. The victim says that man appeared to have a gun. The victim was beaten and robbed of his money and two cellphones. He tried to get back into the taxi but was dragged by the driver. Both the driver and the suspected robber have been arrested.