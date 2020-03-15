Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi governor declares emergency to fight coronavirus
Mississippi's governor is declaring a state of emergency to help fight coronavirus in the state. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the declaration on Saturday. He says he will work from home for two weeks after returning Friday from a family trip to Spain. Mississippi has six cases of coronavirus, including three people in the hospital. Reeves is asking schools to close for at least a week, and more than 40 school districts have announced closure plans. He urges state employees to work from home if possible. The governor also wants churches not to hold in-person services on Sunday.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-SOUTH
Medical marijuana bills challenge Bible Belt politics
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Views about medical marijuana appear to be changing across the South, where efforts to legalize it have long been stymied by Bible Belt politics. Medical cannibas is legal now in 33 states, but most Southern states remain among the holdouts. Kentucky's House cleared a historic hurdle by passing a medical marijuana bill, which now goes to the state Senate. Alabama senators passed a bill. And in Mississippi, voters will get to decide the issue themselves with a ballot measure this November. Supporters in Kentucky say it's about health. Detractors worry it's a slippery slope to recreational drug use.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov returning from Spain as cases of virus rise
The Mississippi State Department of Health says six people in the state have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, up five from Wednesday. Officials say they're still getting information about two of those cases, so they won't say where the people live. Two are from the Hattiesburg area, where the first person to test positive also lives. The news comes as school and college closures that have mounted nationwide begin to spread across Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves has been in Spain with his family and is returning Friday night. It was not immediately clear whether he will quarantine himself in light of the thousands of cases in Spain.
HOSPITAL WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT
Jury finds 3 liable for about $10M in Medicare fraud
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury hearing a whistleblower lawsuit has found that a Mississippi hospital owner cheated Medicare out of nearly $11 million. It found Ted Cain's wife, Julie, liable for more than $10 million and the chief financial officer of another Cain-owned company for nearly $10 million. The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that Stone County Hospital and Corporate Management Inc. also were found liable. Corporate Managements chief operating officer was the only defendant cleared. The jury in Gulfport reached its verdict Thursday evening after an eight-week trial. The judge will consider whether to triple damages at a hearing March 26.
FATAL ALTERCATION-HOUSE FIRE
Police: Man wounds brother, shot himself in house fire
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man wounded his brother and then killed himself while barricaded from police inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire. Vicksburg Fire and Police responded to noise complaint around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found 61-year-old Ed Watts with a gunshot wound to his foot. Watts told police his brother, 58-year-old Jeffery Watts, shot him after a fight. Police say Jeffery Watts barricaded himself inside the home; when officers attempted to enter, they heard gunshots. Officers say later a fire engulfed the home. Moore says officers found officers Jeffery Watt's with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
INMATE DEATHS-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate at least 27th to die since late December
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been pronounced dead. News outlets report the 42-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has not identified the man who died. He is at least the 27th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Some of the deaths happened amid outbursts of violence. Health inspections have shown repeated problems with clogged toilets, broken sinks and moldy showers at Parchman. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.