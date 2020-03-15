LCMC issues visitor restrictions for hospitals due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, LCMC has issued visitor restrictions at all of their hospitals.
Local hospitals under LCMC control include Children’s Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.
All visitors of the visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility.
Also, many patients will be limited to just having one support with them in cases such as labor and delivery and outpatient preceedures.
For a complete list of department by department restrictions, visit www.lcmchealth.org/coronavirus/.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.