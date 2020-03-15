Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in New Orleans East that left one man injured.
Police responded to as shooting call around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
