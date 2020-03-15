Nicondra: Mostly dry and warm to kick off the week

It’s been a fantastic weekend weather wise and it appears we will see even more pleasant days as we head into the week. Monday will bring plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains in control. As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday the upper high will slide farther south and east bringing the upper flow around the northern edge across our region. That will bring a chance for a few showers and even some isolated storms. It does not appear we will see widespread storminess. By the weekend the high will have pushed far enough to let a cold front draped to our north across Mississippi to sink south moderating temperatures down closer to normal.