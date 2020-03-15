No delays to NFL new league year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL will not delay its new league year and conduct business as scheduled Monday when the league’s legal tampering period opens. This is when teams can enter into negotiations with agents of free agents. No deal can be signed until the free agency officially opens Wednesday at 3 p.m.
There was talk of delaying the start of the new league year over concerns of the corona virus, but the NFL announced Sunday that the league will go on as planned. Teams have until 11:59 a.m. Monday to apply franchise tags to players.
The NFL and NFLPA just voted to approve the new collective bargaining agreement on Sunday. The Saints have several unrestricted free agents including Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater.
