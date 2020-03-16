All casinos across Louisiana to close at midnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - All casinos across the state of Louisiana will close at midnight, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency. Louisiana Gaming Control Board chairman Ronnie Jones says they will be closed for a minimum of 14 days.
This is subject to an extension, if necessary.
It’s going to be a loss of $1.6 million per day, for a total of around $22 million for the two week closure.
There is no further information at this time. We will keep you updated as details become available.
