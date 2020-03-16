Jefferson Parish leaders back governor’s protocols to limit COVID-19 spread

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Grocery stores are still packed with people, but goods like toilet paper are hard to come by.
Crowds continue to pack grocery stores in Metairie to stock up on supplies.
"Hand sanitizer for the elderly, paper towels, tissue paper, bleach, you know, Lysol, basic stuff like that," Ava Spears said.
"I'm out here shopping for my parents, to make sure they don't have to come out of the house, but I'm just picking up food that they can cook easily," Dani Winterhalter said.
Store owners say employees are starting early to stock shelves.
"We're doing our best to get as much stuff on the shelves as quickly as possible. We have a crew that comes in at 4 a.m., our trucks start rolling in at 4 a.m. and we're getting as much stuff on the shelves so when we open at 9, we're out the customers way," Joseph Zuppardo, Zuppardo's Family Supermarket Owner said.
This comes as Governor John Bel Edwards announced restaurants would be limited to delivery and take out services, and limiting gatherings.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng said she's on the same page.
"Jefferson Parish is on board and believes in getting ahead and flattening the curve and lowering that peak and I think all of us together as a community need to work together to get through this time," Lee-Sheng said.
She said they've been keeping an eye out for large gatherings, but didn't see any after cancelling this past weekend's events.
"What I'm gathering is people just don't want to congregate in large groups. I think they're understanding the importance of this. I'm feeling the backing of many many people, even industries," Lee-Sheng said.
While social events are put on hold, Lee-Sheng said necessary services will continue.
"Now more than ever, I believe that the critical services in Jefferson Parish, your garbage is going to be picked up, you're going to have water, the roads are going to be fixed, the drainage, the sewerage. All of those things that are critical for a community to continue, that will still happen," Lee-Sheng said.
She recognizes busineses will be hard hit, but believes these protocols are necessary to take.
“I know we’re going to take an economic hit. The whole world is taking an economic hit, but the way I look at it is if we don’t do these aggressive measures up front, we are going to prolong the economic hit that we take,” Lee-Sheng said.
