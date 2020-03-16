Local expert offers advice for parents staying home with children during Coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With schools closed across Louisiana, many parents are working from home and also taking care of their children.
We found Kiera Hills at City Park in New Orleans trying to get her kids some fresh air and manage this new normal.
“I am like so nervous and I’m exhausted as well and going to all these different stores to get food and tissue and cleaning supplies, this is awful,” said Hills.
Hills, like the rest of us, is trying to deal with the new reality of the Coronavirus pandemic. She’s also trying not to disrupt her children’s routines.
“We’re going to come to the park everyday and let them run off their energy, go home and take naps and try to keep them on the same schedule as school,” Hills said.
Health educator Eric Griggs,M.D., says the first thing he wants parents to do is breathe. If you’re anxious and stressed, your children will feel it too.
“The big thing is you want to establish some type of new routine in this new Covid-19 reality we’re living in. We’re going to have a new normal and it might be new normal moving forward but the important thing is finding out how much you love your family and time you have to spend together,” said Griggs.
Griggs also suggests making a schedule for yourself and the kids. And, remember the fun things you used to do as a child.
“Think of how you grew up, you went outside to play or you stayed inside to play, if you are able to go into your yard, there’s things like red light,green light, mother may I? If Mommy or Daddy needs a break, let’s play, hey let’s go play, let’s find a four leaf clover, give them a time limit, if you find it in an hour I will give you $10, keeps kids busy for a while,” said Griggs.
Griggs says it’s important to stay calm and stay tuned to the latest developments.
