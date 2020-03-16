Louisiana state legislature to temporarily adjourn due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -After meeting with medical professionals, fellow legislators, and other state officials Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder have decided to temporarily adjourn the 2020 Regular Legislative Session until March 31, 2020.
Medical professionals anticipate that rapid growth may put a strain on health care access and facilities. That rapid growth is best curbed by social distancing. With that in mind, the decision to temporarily adjourn was made.
“The public health crisis at hand has placed the legislature in unchartered waters,” said President Cortez. “With every decision we make, we are balancing the health and welfare of our citizens, staff, and legislators with our constitutional responsibilities. At this time, we believe it is in the best interest of our state to temporarily adjourn the session.”
Legislators have been directed by Senate and House leadership to contact those stakeholders and citizens who have requested bills to update them on the status of the session. All involved are encouraged to work together via telephone and e-mail to finalize potential issues with legislation so that those issues can be addressed when the legislature convenes again.
