New Orleans area OMV locations to close due to COVID-19 precautions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two New Orleans area Office of Motor Vehicle locations will close Monday because of COVID-19 precautions, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain announced Sunday. On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards waived some fees and deadlines to lessen the need for the public to visit the Office of Motor Vehicles in person.
Customers are urged to use the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for a complete list of open locations and available services. The locations at 100 Veterans Blvd and 7500 Bullard Ave in New Orleans will close temporarily.
In addition to the listed closures, all OMV locations will limit the number of customers allowed into each building to assist with social spacing recommendations.
Four offices in other areas of the state will temporarily close because of staffing levels:
• Slidell - 1514 Lindberg Drive
• Donaldsonville - 413 Williams Street
• Homer - 833 W Main Street
• DeRidder - 2366 Hwy 190 West
Governor John Bel Edwards Proclamation Number JBE 2020-27 has extended several OMV requirements:
1. Late fees for driver’s license which expire between March 9, 2020 through May 10, 2020, are suspended until May 20, 2020.
2. Penalties and interest due on state and local sales and use taxes collected by the Office of Motor Vehicles which began on or after March 9, 2020 are suspended and are waived until June 19, 2020.
3. The three-day period mandated in LA R.S. 32:863.1 to appear at an Office of Motor Vehicle field office for a notice of violation served on or after March 9, 2020 but before May 10, 2020, is suspended until May 13, 2020.
4. The expiration date of temporary registration plates issued pursuant to LA R.S. 47:519 and La. R.S. 47:519.2 which expired on or before March 9, 2020 is suspended until May 10, 2020.
5. The expiration date of license plates issued pursuant to LA R.S. 47:462 which expired on or after March 9, 2020 but before May 10, 2020 is suspended until May 10, 2020.
6. The notice of default issued pursuant to LA R.S. 32:429.4 that would be issued on or after March 9, 2020 and before May 15, 2020 is suspended, and the notices will not be issued until after May 15, 2020.
7. The expiration date of an apportioned registration issued under the International Registration Plan which expires March 9, 2020 is suspended and the expiration date is extended to May 10, 2020.
8. The period to request an administrative hearing submitted to the Department pursuant to LA R.S. 32:667, LA R.S. 32:863, LA R.S. 863.1 and LAC Title 55, Part III, Chapter 1, §159 which expired on or after March 9, 2020 but before May 10, 2020 are suspended and extended until June 10, 2020.
9. The sixty-day delay for the Department to submit the administrative hearing record to the Division of Administrative Law pursuant to LA R.S. 32:667(D)(1) for an arrest which occurred on or after March 9, 2020 but before May 10, 2020 is extended until August 8, 2020
10. Office of Motor Vehicles may offer services by remote customer service agent interaction in current Office of Motor Vehicle office locations.
