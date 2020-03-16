New Orleans undergoes major changes after growing coronavirus concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City leaders chided residents for ignoring instructions to distance themselves from others during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations over the weekend.
“A lot of the people out right now not taking this seriously, it’s going to affect your life and your family,” said Council Member Jason Williams.
The warnings come after the second COVID-19-related death in New Orleans with the number of positive cases increasing by the day.
“This is, in fact, a crisis, make no mistake about that. This is real. We’re asking everyone to pay full attention,” Mayor Latoya Cantrell said.
“Based on our available data, it appears the rate of infection here in New Orleans is increasing much faster than other cities in the US. That said, we need much more information to fully understand the rate of spread,” said New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.
Avegno says the city can’t afford to wait on that data. Leaders say every resident, business owner and visitor plays a role in stalling transmission by keeping your distance from others. That means staying at home or at work as often as possible and if you’re elderly or have a compromised immune system-- staying in altogether. Above all, they urge residents to avoid large gatherings.
“Anything that might seem punitive is not punitive. We’re trying to contain and protect people from being negatively affected,” explained Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs.
Dr. Griggs says the city and state’s restrictions are no overreaction. There is very little data on this unfamiliar and unpredictable, new virus. Plus, Dr. Griggs says 80 percent of those who contract COVID-19, under the age of 60, will not exhibit any symptoms.
“It’s all fun and games until you end up in the hospital or at the hospital with someone you love and you have to bear the thought that this could’ve happened because of something that I did, that I took as folly,” Griggs explained.
