Nicondra: Pleasant conditions hold on for Monday

High pressure remained in play for the weekend keeping conditions pleasant and warm. The upper high moves a bit to the south and east allowing some energy to pick up across the region and bringing a chance for rain into the picture. Rain chances will still be very low most days with only an isolated shower or two. There could be enough energy to spark a storm. By Saturday the cold front that’s hanging out to the north will sag even farther south and should be a better focus for rain. This should allow temperatures to drop a bit closer to long term averages in the low 70s instead of the 80s we’ve run for highs all week.