Parish by parish list of school meal sites

All public schools in Louisiana will be closed to students from March 16 until April 13, according to an emergency proclamation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. While it is not required, school systems and schools may serve a maximum of two free meals per day to children age 18 and younger, regardless of where the child is enrolled in school, during the closure period. They may offer breakfast, lunch, a snack or dinner at all school sites or at select sites.