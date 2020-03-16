Report: Saints to bring back David Onyemata

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are reportedly bringing back a big part of their defensive line. According to Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network, Onyemata will return to the team.
No time or monetary value was given on the terms of a new deal..
Onyemata has improved every year he’s been in New Orleans since arriving in 2016. Last season, he finished with 32 tackles and three sacks. In 2018, Onyemata had a career high 4.5 sacks. The return of Onyemata stabilizes the depth at defensive tackle, a position where it’s hard to find.
