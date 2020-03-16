Shelby: Warm Week Ahead

A weak front barely pushing into the area will help with the humidity just briefly today. Expect dry skies with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the low 80s.
The rest of the week will be warm with increasing mugginess. A stray shower or two will be possible each day. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.
Finally, by the weekend, a cold front will make it far enough south to bring us some relief from the above-average temperatures. That will bring highs into the upper 60s and low 70s which is closer to normal for this time of year.
