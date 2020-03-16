Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s deputy shot overnight

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) -A Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s is recovering after he was shot early Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy was shot in the leg as he and another deputy attempted to apprehend a wanted suspect on Booker II Road around 2:30 a.m.
The suspect was accused of committing a home invasion.
The other deputy managed to gain control of the situation and the suspect.
The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital.
Details surrounding the incident are under investigation and will not be released at this time.
