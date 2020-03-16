Weak cold front possible by weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - No change to our day to day weather through Thursday. It will be mostly dry with only a stray shower or two each afternoon. There will be patchy fog at times in the morning. The highs will be around 80 or warmer for the rest of the week.
A cold front may move across the area this weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front on Friday. Clouds and some showers are possible over the weekend with highs down just a bit into the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.