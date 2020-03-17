Bruce: Warm Spring Feel Continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An early spring pattern will continue through most of the week. We will be mostly dry with only a stray shower or two possible. There will be patchy fog at times in the morning. The highs will be around 80 or warmer for the rest of the week.
A few spotty storms are possible Friday as a cold front approaches the area this weekend. Expect clouds and rain at times over the weekend as highs drop closer to normal in the low to mid 70s.
