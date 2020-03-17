6 cases of COVID-19, closings announced in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -There are six confirmed cases of Coronavirus in St. Tammany Parish, Parish President Mike Cooper said Tuesday.
Cooper says the parish isn’t seeing a spike in cases, but rather a gradual increase that he’s hopeful with flatten out in the near future.
To help combat the virus, the parish will close public buildings including the parish government center and the justice center with the exception of the sheriff’s office and emergency courts.
All public meetings have been postponed and all libraries will close.
Additionally, the school system will begin handing out breakfast and lunch to children impacted by school closings.
Cooper says he knows many of the restrictions in place may be difficult for people to deal with, but they’re being done for the good of residents. Parish leaders also urged the public today not to overwhelm the 911 call center with questions about coronavirus, but rather only call that number for emergencies.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.