Casino guests sad but understanding as casinos across the Coast close

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All casinos in Mississippi have been closed, leading to fear and frustration for many. However, most of the hotel guests WLOX talked to were understanding of the need to keep people safer.
Guests at several casinos say the closures are an eye-opening moment for them, making them realize just how serious COVID-19 should be taken.
“Well, it is a little bit frightening just learning that all this is closing down at the rapid rate it’s going,” said Gada Denton.
“At first it was 250 people in a gathering, then it went to 50, then it went to 10," said Ashley Curkan, talking about how quickly news surrounding coronavirus is changing. "So I think there is definitely more panic among people but I feel like I just want to get into the rental car and go home. I really do.”
Some guests were sad that their trips are getting cut short but happy everyone is taking precautions.
“When you hear that casinos are closing, that makes you think, ‘Wow, this is real. This is reality,’" said Shaleiah Sanders. “I am just grateful that they are taking the precautions to actually close the doors rather than just being about revenue coming in."
“Too many emotions to say how we feel, said Sharon Gillespie. “It is kind of sad because everything is put on hold but at the same time I am glad that everyone is using the precaution.”
Many casinos acted swiftly Monday to close their doors. The Scarlet Pearl had already completed the process before the midnight mandate set out by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.
“We have already closed down. We were supposed to be closed by midnight (Monday) but we have actually finished the process, at least on the gaming floor," said Scarlett Pearl General Manager Luann Pappas.
Some casino hotels are remaining open. Others are allowing guests to stay through Tuesday before shutting their doors.
As far as when the casinos will re-open, the gaming commission said the threat of COVID-19 will be re-evaluated daily to determine a re-open date.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.