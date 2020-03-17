COVID-19: Hospitals take precautions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In an effort not to overwhelm the health care system, hospitals are following CDC guidelines.
“We’re just looking at ways that we can increase capacity across all hospitals,” says Jeffrey Elder, M.D.
At UMC, Dr. Elder says more people are now coming into the ER complaining of symptoms.
“We are seeing a lot of patients with flu like symptom. We are evaluating those patients. We are testing when appropriate, and we are continuing to care for those patients,” says Dr. Elder.
Patients are being admitted to different floors and in some cases, the ICU. Still, Dr. Elder points out some patients are not sick enough to be in a hospital. They will go home and isolate themselves as they wait for test results.
“A vast majority of patients are going to be able to take care of themselves at home. I think that is important,” says Dr. Elder.
Lines were long at West Jefferson Medical Center for the local drive-thru Covid-19 screening.
Before showing up for the screening, you’re asked to call the LCMC Health Covid-19 Hotline.
That’s where at team of nurses will recommend an in-person screening process that consist of taking someone’s temperature and asking a series of questions.
On the inside of the hospitals, there are command centers set up.
“We have people that are helping to work the logistics. The planning and the operations of this entire incident from each of our hospitals,” says Dr. Elder.
Dr. Elder says it allows the system to move forward in caring for a surge of patients. Visitation now is very restricted inside the hospitals and only those who have special permission will be allowed inside the facility.
“It’s really to keep all of our patients and our employees as well as their families safe. It just keeps large crowds from being in the hospital,” says Dr. Elder.
Dr. Elder wants to point out, everything is constantly changing and it’s best to stay informed and take the necessary precautions.
“This is obviously an evolving situation. I think the biggest thing people need to know is to heed the public health warnings, wash your hands, stay at home and doing the social distancing. That’s really what is going to effect this pandemic across the country,” says Dr. Elder.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.