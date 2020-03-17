Importance of mental health during coronavirus crisis

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The COVID-19 predicament is weighing heavily on people’s mental health.
With school closures, people ordered to work from home— or choosing to stay home— and a non-stop barrage of information, a lot of people are feeling stressed out.
“People are experiencing a lot of anxiety because there are so many unknowns out there, with the issue,” said Kay Deneault with the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi.
Isolation can take a toll on the human psyche. Communities and families are being challenged to find outlets.
Spending quality time together is very important. It’s critical to be cautious while simultaneously trying to live a normal life.
“Think about things that have always worked for you. For instance, if you like going outside and being in nature, sunlight is good for people. We encourage people, even if it’s just for 5 minutes, go out into your yard and that could change your perspective,” Deneault said.
Isolation can be very difficult to deal with, so the Mental Health Association has some very simple suggestions— what they call the “wellness tool.” It’s everything from listening to music, playing with your cat and dog or just getting out at taking a walk.
Christine Maxwell is a school teacher. She was hitting tennis balls at a court in Gulfport because she says it’s good for the mind, body and soul to get out of the house and still avoid crowds.
“You need to get out and stay active. Even if it’s not around people, there’s still plenty of things you can do. Go for a walk, have a picnic, play tennis— there are a lot of activities you can do without being around people,” said Maxwell.
The mental health center has been forced to cancel some of the programs that happen in their building, but they are continuing with many of their mobile outreach efforts.
