Jefferson Parish taking measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish is taking measures to protect residents against the Coronavirus.
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant closed their doors to patrons Monday night for at least a month. Like many, tonight was the last night for visitors and residents to enjoy a mean inside a restaurant.
Drago’s owner says it’s going to hurt the business and most of all their employees, but it is necessary.
The New Orleans seafood staple will soon only be available to go.
“I didn’t know it was the last day. I’m in town for work,” says Chris Porras.
Sitting at a safe social distance, Porras says Drago’s Restaurant is a must. Every couple of weeks he travels to the city for work which he says makes this meal all the more special.
“I assume something like that was gonna happen so, again this is where I was gonna have my last restaurant meal.”
With business down nearly 45 percent, owner Tommy Cvitanovich says while he’s concerned for his business, he’s more concerned for his employees as a take-out only option will reduce his staff by half but he says he knows these measures are a must.
“It’s crazy. One side of you is you don’t want this to happen, but you need it to happen. I refer to it as a fight. I’m not going to a gun fight with a knife. Need to take drastic measures,” says Cvitanovich.
Banning dine-in restaurant options is one of the several measures Governor John Bel Edwards issued Monday, allowing for only take-out options.
Meanwhile, Jefferson Parish leaders moved to an essential services only type government reassuring residents while these changes are difficult, they are life-saving.
“We as a government are looking at ways to adapt we’re looking at teleworking. We’re looking at dispersing our employees if we have a crowded room of essential employees finding other locations,” says Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng.
Jefferson Parish Schools will start distributing school lunches and homework packets.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will take reports over the phone whenever possible and also done away with roll call and divided the 911 call center to keep first responders healthy.
While businesses say they’re going to feel this latest sweep of proactive measures, parish leaders say it’s in the best interest of public health.
“I understand there’s an economic hit we’re all taking. I do believe in the more aggressive we can be that flattening the curve at reducing the peak early on but one ensure our medical resources can keep up and that the sickness in our community and most vulnerable in out community will be able to have those medical resources they need,” says Sheng.
Because while we must distance from each other, it’s arguably a time where we need each other even more.
“I just hope this brings out the best in people and see neighbors helping neighbors,” says Porras.
Malls and shopping centers in Jefferson Parish are still open.
Sheng says there aren’t many people going to the mall and says social distancing practices are I order. However, that’s an ongoing conversation and could change in the coming days.
