The Latest: 4 dead, 171 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reports there are now 171 cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, across the state.
Cases are currently being monitored in multiple parishes. The largest cluster is in the New Orleans Metro area. The latest death is another resident of Lambeth House assisted living home in Uptown New Orleans.
As of Tuesday, March 17 at 9:30 a.m., state health officials reported the following:
· 171 positive cases
· 4 deaths
PLEASE NOTE: The Louisiana Department of Health will update its website daily at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Here are the parishes affected:
· Ascension
· Bossier
· Caddo
· Lafourche
· Jefferson
· Orleans
· St. Charles
· St. John the Baptist
· St. Tammany
· St. Bernard
· Terrebonne
· Washington
Questions about Coronavirus?
· If you have questions about coronavirus, please contact the Louisiana 211 Network by dialing dial 211. Or, you can text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.
How does novel coronavirus spread?
Health experts are still learning the details about how this new coronavirus spreads. Other coronaviruses spread from an infected person to others through:
· Through respiratory droplets produced when coughing and sneezing
· Close personal contact
· Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes
What you can do:
Anyone who recently traveled to China, who experiences fever, cough, or other acute illness should contact a health care provider as soon as possible and mention your recent travel. Please call ahead and inform the health care provider about your travel history.
It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and flu activity is still high and expected to continue for a number of weeks. Take steps to avoid spreading germs from any respiratory diseases by:
· Getting a flu vaccine and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.
· Covering your cough.
· Staying home if you are sick.
· Washing your hands.
World view:
As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 185,000 cases around the world, of those cases 80,237 have recovered. There are been more than 7,300 deaths.
