Mayor announces first confirmed case of COVID-19 in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish’s first case of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, was confirmed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome Tuesday, March 17.
Over the past few weeks, Mayor Broome’s office has been coordinating with local, state, and federal officials and healthcare providers.
“City-parish and our COVID-19 healthcare partners are ready for this,” said Mayor Broome. “I want every member of the public to understand the critical role they play at this point, that is to follow the guidance we have been communicating and reiterating. It is vital that residents adhere to practicing social distancing and self-isolation if you have symptoms.”
The patient is being treated at Baton Rouge General off Bluebonnet Boulevard.
“We are treating a patient at Baton Rouge General who tested positive for COVID-19,” said hospital spokesperson, Megan Parrish.“The patient was admitted late last week and is being cared for in isolation by staff members trained in infection control."
The hospital, citing patient privacy, did not release any further details. Mayor Broome’s office will continue coordinating the response for the community.
