9 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi, including 2 on the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Health released its daily numbers Tuesday morning, adding nine new cases of coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 21, with one case now being reported in Jackson County and one additional case reported in Harrison County.
Earlier Tuesday, officials at Memorial Hospital reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to Memorial, one of the patients was diagnosed at the Cedar Lake clinic in Biloxi. The other patient was diagnosed at the Ocean Springs clinic.
Both patients were met in the parking lot with minimal contact, said Memorial officials. Neither were ever inpatients Memorial or Stone County hospital campuses. Each patient is recovering at home in self-quarantine.
The patients were isolated as soon as physicians suspected COVID-19, said Memorial. Samples were obtained from the clinic and tested by the state Department of Health.
According to Memorial’s CEO Kent Nicaud, “Although we work to prevent the spread of viruses on a regular basis, we prepared our teams for weeks on the process for handling suspected COVID-19 patients specifically, and we were ready. The patients felt ill and sought treatment early, which we have educated the community to do. They visited our clinics where our staff followed the CDC guidelines for suspected COVID-19 patients by isolating each quickly, taking samples safely and working with our state agencies for a diagnosis. The process worked. The patients are home and we are in contact with them to aid in their recovery. We expect to see more COVID-19 cases in our community and within our health care system. We encourage others that are experiencing any symptoms, such as fever or cough, to seek medical treatment so we can minimize and help stop the spread of this illness.”
