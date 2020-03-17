Sub-contractor at Bayer Luling plant tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A sub-contractor working on a construction project at the Bayer Luling plant has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson with the plant said.
The person was not a Bayer employee, but the company still could not comment on individual health matters.
“We continue to watch the situation very closely across all of our operations. The health and wellbeing of our employees, families, customers, and communities is our number one priority,” the company said.
At least three people have been diagnosed from St. Charles Parish since the first case in Louisiana was discovered on March 11.
Bayer isolated the impacted areas, notified all those with whom the infected person came into contact, and is conducting a deep cleaning.
Meanwhile, none of the facility’s operations were impacted.
