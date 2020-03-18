Bengals designate Green as franchise player, extend tender offers to 4 others

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals used their franchise tag on veteran wide receiver A.J. Green while extending tender offers to four other players.
Green, who is entering his 10th season in the NFL, will still be able to negotiate with other teams, but this franchise tag will allow the Bengals to retain him by matching any offer.
“A.J. has been a big part of this team for a long time,” said Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor. “Now that he’s healthy, I am excited to see what he will add to our offense this year.”
Green and the Bengals have through July 15 to work towards a multi-year contract.
Green will have the option to sign his one-year franchise-player offer for 2020 before or after July 15.
Cincinnati made tender offers to tight end Cethan Carter, guard Alex Redmond, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and safety Brandon Wilson.
The tender offers will make these four players restricted free agents (RFAs) when the free agency period begins on Wednesday.
Similar to the franchise tag, RFAs can talk with other teams, but the Bengals would still have the option to match any offer made to the player.
All four players who received tender offers are entering their fourth season.
