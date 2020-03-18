Bourbon St. deserted on St. Patrick’s day amid COVID19 outbreak

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bourbon Street on St. Patrick’s Day would normally be filled with beads, hand grenades, and plenty of green, but instead was eerily deserted.
“Oh this is horrible, this is horrible, I expect more people out partying, hanging out, I make the best of it I’m still having a good time,” said Boston resident, Michael McFadden.
For more than 20 years, Karen Saint says they’ve made New Orleans a St. Patrick’s Day family tradition, but says this year will be one they’ll never forget.
“I’ve never seen it like this, all the times we been here I’ve never seen it like this there’s no one around anywhere,” said Saint.
One of the few places that saw patrons in and out their doors was the St. Louis Market convenience store.
“They’re happy, it’s a place they can come get snacks chicken so it’s working for them,” said Wolfcale.
With the health mandates, manager Marisa Wolfcale says she was pleasantly surprised how much business they saw, all while sanitizing and keeping those customers inside to a minimum.
“Crazy, we’re shocked. I mean it’s awesome people are having a good time,” said Wolfcale.
While some businesses say it’s a saving grace they can stay open, they say they’re still hurting because of how empty it’s been. Down a few blocks on Bourbon Street, manager of the Quartermaster Deli remembers how they stayed open during Katrina, and how this feels very reminiscent of that time.
“We’re still kind of just empty out in about we had the police, and maybe people doing search and rescue coming out but it’s kind of quiet like it was then… business has slow down a little a lot of people want to conserve their money not spend as much,” said manager Charles Fontenot.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell in an effort to help shuttered businesses is laxing the sales tax penalties and fees for 60 days so the businesses can in turn help their employees, however it doesn’t apply to these struggling businesses still open.
“For now, I’m calling on all of your employers all of our employers throughout the city to step up by hand and help as we move through this,” said Cantrell.
Nonetheless, would-be-revelers say they’re trying to salvage what they can of their vacation, all with the promise they’ll return next year.
There was a police presence out. In some instances, they ticketed establishments for playing music too loud, and also kept revelers from sitting and congregating in the street.
