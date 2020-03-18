Coronavirus affecting funeral gatherings around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “Funeral homes have a lot of challenges because we are in the gathering business and we promote gathering,” Boyd Mothe Jr. said.
President and CEO of Mothe Funeral Homes, Boyde Mothe Jr. points out, funerals in New Orleans are as traditional as crawfish boils.
People gather in large groups to say goodbye and offer their condolences to loved ones.
“We want to hug. We want to kiss. It’s very odd for us to be distancing ourselves from one another,” Mothe said.
Mothe says families, though, are adapting but things are much different at funerals now.
“We’re asking the decision-makers to come. It used to be the whole family would show up and you’d have 5 to 10 people just for the planning part of it. Now you may have 2,” Mothe said.
When it comes to visitations, funeral homes are having to restrict the number of people who can attend, keeping it to less than 50 people.
“The consumer, the family that has suffered a loss, they’re yearning for their friends and family for support because that’s how we move forward after a death,” Mothe said.
That, though, isn’t happening because fewer people are attending funerals and the funerals are becoming much more condensed then they used to be.
“They’re not funeralizing as long. There may not be an evening visitation, maybe just a morning one. Instead of three to four hours long, it may be one hour, “ Mothe said.
Mothe says the funeral home is taking all precautions, constantly cleaning and reminding guests of keeping a distance and even urging them to use their own pen to sign funeral books. With several deaths already form COVID-19, Mothe says funeral homes will certainly be dealing with funerals for those victims as well.
“Our staff is trained to handle things and that family with a loss deserves the same love and care that every other family deserves. Our commitment to the community is to continue to provide that,” Mothe said.
Mothe says funeral homes across the state are well versed in how to handle a crisis. He says people need to know that funeral services are certainly available, but it may be a different funeral than we’re used to in New Orleans.
